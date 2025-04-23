© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte airport workers hold rally in uptown, looking for wage improvements

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Airport worker speaks at the podium about working conditions at the airport
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Charlotte airport workers and government officials held a rally outside of the Government Center in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, asking for improvements to working conditions and higher pay.

Union members led the way with chants and they’re pushing Charlotte City Council to adopt an ordinance they say would address high turnover and improve airport safety by setting minimum wage, benefits, and training requirements for airline contractors.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
/
WFAE

A Service Employees International Union survey found 43% of cabin cleaners servicing American Airlines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have trouble paying for housing.

The workers are employed by ABM and Prospect Airport Services and are contracted by American Airlines. Access control agent Sean Montgomery emphasized the ground workers' critical role

“We're the very people that make this airport go around regardless of whether if you want to admit it or not, regardless of whether the way that you view us, regardless of the way that you might seem that you know our situation isn't your problem, but our situations could end up being your problem due to mishaps and accidents,” Montgomery said.

The demonstration included Congresswoman Alma Adams, Councilwoman Tiawanna Brown, and former council member Braxton Winston. Workers plan to attend next week's City Council meeting.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
