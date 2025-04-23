Charlotte airport workers hold rally in uptown, looking for wage improvements

Charlotte airport workers and government officials held a rally outside of the Government Center in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, asking for improvements to working conditions and higher pay.

Union members led the way with chants and they’re pushing Charlotte City Council to adopt an ordinance they say would address high turnover and improve airport safety by setting minimum wage, benefits, and training requirements for airline contractors.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE

A Service Employees International Union survey found 43% of cabin cleaners servicing American Airlines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have trouble paying for housing.

The workers are employed by ABM and Prospect Airport Services and are contracted by American Airlines. Access control agent Sean Montgomery emphasized the ground workers' critical role

“We're the very people that make this airport go around regardless of whether if you want to admit it or not, regardless of whether the way that you view us, regardless of the way that you might seem that you know our situation isn't your problem, but our situations could end up being your problem due to mishaps and accidents,” Montgomery said.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE Alma Adams speaks at the podium

The demonstration included Congresswoman Alma Adams, Councilwoman Tiawanna Brown, and former council member Braxton Winston. Workers plan to attend next week's City Council meeting.