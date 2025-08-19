Morganton to launch new social district in September

Morganton will launch a social district next month, joining a growing number of North Carolina communities that allow people to drink alcoholic beverages outdoors within designated areas.

The Morganton Social District is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 and will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the town. Nearly 30 businesses plan to participate.

Licensed establishments will be able to sell drinks that customers can carry and consume within the district’s defined boundaries.