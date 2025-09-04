After financial turmoil, Aldersgate partners with Asheville-based Givens Communities

The Aldersgate retirement community in east Charlotte is entering a new partnership deal with Asheville-based Givens Communities, a nonprofit senior living organization with four campuses in western North Carolina.

The move comes after Aldersgate faced mounting financial losses, brought in a new CEO, and was placed under state supervision in 2023. Through the affiliation, Givens will assume governance and management responsibilities, while Aldersgate keeps its nonprofit status and day-to-day operations. Residents and staff are not expected to see major changes.

Founded in the mid-1940s as a retirement community for Methodist ministers, Aldersgate today is home to nearly 600 residents. Leaders from both organizations say the partnership ensures long-term stability and preserves Aldersgate’s mission in Charlotte.