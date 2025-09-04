© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

After financial turmoil, Aldersgate partners with Asheville-based Givens Communities

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:44 AM EDT
The Aldersgate retirement community in east Charlotte is entering a new partnership deal with Asheville-based Givens Communities, a nonprofit senior living organization with four campuses in western North Carolina.

The move comes after Aldersgate faced mounting financial losses, brought in a new CEO, and was placed under state supervision in 2023. Through the affiliation, Givens will assume governance and management responsibilities, while Aldersgate keeps its nonprofit status and day-to-day operations. Residents and staff are not expected to see major changes.

Founded in the mid-1940s as a retirement community for Methodist ministers, Aldersgate today is home to nearly 600 residents. Leaders from both organizations say the partnership ensures long-term stability and preserves Aldersgate’s mission in Charlotte.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
