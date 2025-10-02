Unemployment up in most NC counties

North Carolina's unemployment rates increased in 95 counties in August, decreased in two, and remained unchanged in three. Edgecombe and Halifax Counties each had the highest unemployment rate at 6.1% while Currituck County had the lowest at 3%. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area had a 4.1% unemployment rate.

Trades, transportation and utilities saw the most job gains, while construction jobs saw the largest decline.