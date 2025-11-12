© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

With shutdown end in sight, flight delays and cancelations persist at CLT

Published November 12, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST
Travel woes continue for air travelers across the country — including at Charlotte Douglas International Airport — due to flight reductions mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. According to FlightAware, 339 flights were delayed Monday and 68 were canceled. On Tuesday, there were more than 60 flights cancelled and over 30 delayed. American Airlines reduced flight schedules by 6%, which resulted in about 200 flights cancelled across the country.
Business