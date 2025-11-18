Maersk bringing 520 jobs to Charlotte

Global logistics company Maersk is adding 520 Charlotte jobs to its local office. Gov. Stein said Tuesday that Maersk will consolidate its North American headquarters in Charlotte.

Maersk already has a large Charlotte office. The additional jobs will bring the total number employed by the company in Charlotte to more than 1,300.

It's the second major jobs announcement in two weeks for Charlotte. Last week, electric vehicle startup Scout Motors, backed by Volkswagen, announced it's bringing 1,300 new jobs and its headquarters to Charlotte.

“Maersk’s decision to bring its North American headquarters to Charlotte speaks to North Carolina’s reputation as a top destination for global business,” said Stein. “We are home to a world-class workforce, and we’re proud to welcome Maersk to North Carolina – the top state for business in the country.”

The average salary for the new jobs is expected to be just over $100,000.

Maersk is eligible for almost $8 million in state incentives payments, if it meets hiring and investment targets.