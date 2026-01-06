© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte considers extending street vending permit rules citywide

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM EST

Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee received an update Monday on the city’s street vending pilot program, with staff recommending that vendors across Charlotte be required to obtain permits.

The pilot program, approved last year in the NoDa neighborhood, required street vendors to apply for permits before selling goods. City staff told council members the changes led to fewer confrontations between permitted and unpermitted vendors, reduced sales of questionable products such as THC-infused items, and less congestion in public spaces.

Based on those results, staff recommended expanding street vending regulations citywide and increasing enforcement, particularly for vendors who repeatedly sell without a permit.

City Council member Dimple Ajmera cautioned against moving too quickly, saying more data is needed before adopting broader rules.

“Vendors do contribute to the charm of a neighborhood where there is infrastructure in place,” Ajmera said. “But we also need to make sure that we address the concerns — public safety concerns — from our residents and our businesses.”

The NoDa street vending pilot program is scheduled to end Feb. 15. City Council has not yet voted on whether to expand the permitting requirements beyond the pilot area.
Business
