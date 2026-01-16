Salsibury to launch microtransit program

The City of Salisbury is officially launching its microtransit pilot program Monday. The on-demand service – called Salisbury Connect - is designed to work like rideshare apps but cost the same as public transit.

The pilot will initially replace Route 3, or the Blue Route, which serves parts of Salisbury, Spencer, and East Spencer. It will be available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The program is funded by a $2.8 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.