© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Sports Foundation acquires Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:20 PM EST
Runners hit the pavement at the start of the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on South Tryon Street on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Charlotte Marathon
/
Courtesy
Runners hit the pavement at the start of the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on South Tryon Street on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

The Charlotte Marathon is under new management. Charlotte Sports Foundation CEO Will Pitts announced Tuesday that his organization is taking ownership from local race organizer RunCharlotte, and will work on growing the marathon in coming years.

"Our city truly comes alive for this event, and we look forward to continuing to build that tradition and using this platform to really show the best of our community," Pitts said.

The Charlotte Marathon has become one of the city’s signature races since it began 20 years ago as the Thunder Road Marathon. Novant Health is expected to remain as lead sponsor. The Charlotte Sports Foundation also said it will retire its annual Meck Mile race this year to devote more resources to the marathon.

The 2025 Charlotte Marathon was the largest in its history, with over 11,000 runners.

The Thunder Road Marathon name paid homage to the city’s close relationship with NASCAR. It was renamed the Charlotte Marathon in 2015, adding Novant Health as the title sponsor in 2016.

“The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is more than a race, it’s a celebration of our city, its neighborhoods and the people who show up for each other,” said Will Pitts, CEO of the sports foundation, in a statement. “We’re honored to be at the helm of an event with such deep community roots and excited to invest in its future in a way that reflects Charlotte’s momentum and ambition.”
Business
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal