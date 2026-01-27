© 2026 WFAE

CATS proposes streamlined fare system, new streetcar fare

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM EST
Lynx Blue Line train in uptown Charlotte.
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
Lynx Blue Line train in uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Area Transit System plans to overhaul how riders pay, including a simplified fare structure, new validators to scan tickets and proof of payment, and required fares on the streetcar.

CATS launched research for its Fare Modernization Program in 2024 and discussed early proposals during the first of five public meetings this week. The sweeping changes would follow a series of high-profile crimes on the light rail system, as residents have called for improved safety and stricter enforcement of unpaid fares.

A study found weaknesses in the agency’s current fare system, including the number of service types, high weekly and monthly rates, confusing transfer rules and inconsistent payment enforcement.

To address those issues, officials are proposing a new payment card similar to those used in other cities. Riders could buy and reload the cards at CATS service centers. The plan also calls for electronic validators on platforms across the system to verify proof of payment before passengers enter paid areas.

“It can accept payments and validate that you already have a proof of payment before entering the paid fare zone,” CATS consultant Mila Buzhinskaya said.

CATS proposed electronic validation system
Charlotte Area Transit System
/
YouTube
CATS proposed electronic validation system

CATS said it would create designated paid zones on train platforms and onboard, with signage marking those areas. The agency did not disclose the projected cost of installing validators and electronic monitoring equipment.

“The idea is to ensure everyone participates equally in the fare collection system,” Buzhinskaya said. “Everyone will be required to validate.”

Officials also aim to streamline CATS’ more than 40 existing fare types and passes. Under the proposal, the free Gold Line streetcar would adopt the same $2.20 fare as the Blue Line light rail. Express bus service would be folded into the local fare system at a similar rate.

CATS proposed fare changes
Charlotte Area Transit System
CATS proposed fare changes

Public comments will be accepted through April, with CATS expected to adopt a plan between May and June. Upcoming public meetings include:

  • Jan. 27, 5–7 p.m. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Room 28
  • Jan. 28, 5–7 p.m. – Cornelius Town Hall
  • Jan. 29, 5–7 p.m. – Ella B. Scarborough Resource Center
  • Feb. 3, 5–7 p.m. – Renaissance West Community Initiative, John T. Crawford Inspiration Room 199
  • Feb. 4, 5–7 p.m. – Valerie C. Woodard Center, Community Room
