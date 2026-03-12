© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Sycamore, now Club West Brewing, to reopen this weekend with new owner

WFAE
Published March 12, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT

The Charlotte brewery formerly known as Sycamore Brewing is set to reopen this weekend under a new name: Club West Brewing.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports that Sycamore co-founder Sarah Taylor is selling the business to Brad Bergman, who previously served as the brewery’s director of brewery operations.

Sycamore closed in January, a few weeks after Taylor’s husband and co-founder, Justin Brigham, was arrested on sex crime charges involving a 13-year-old. Taylor has since filed for divorce.
