Sycamore, now Club West Brewing, to reopen this weekend with new owner

The Charlotte brewery formerly known as Sycamore Brewing is set to reopen this weekend under a new name: Club West Brewing.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports that Sycamore co-founder Sarah Taylor is selling the business to Brad Bergman, who previously served as the brewery’s director of brewery operations.

Sycamore closed in January, a few weeks after Taylor’s husband and co-founder, Justin Brigham, was arrested on sex crime charges involving a 13-year-old. Taylor has since filed for divorce.