Summit helps student athletes navigate growing NIL opportunities

The Wisdom Foundation this week hosted a summit on “The Business of Basketball,” bringing top high school athletes from North and South Carolina together for competition and workshops on the fast‑evolving world of name, image and likeness — or NIL — deals.

The event offered students and their families a chance to learn how NIL agreements work and how young athletes can protect themselves as they begin to earn money from their personal brands, even before they graduate high school.

Marvin Wilson, founder of the Wisdom Foundation, said the goal was to make sure families understand both the potential and the risks that come with NIL deals.

“Right now we’re seeing kids getting six‑figure deals in ninth and 10th grade,” Wilson said. “And if you don’t want to get the bad end of a deal, or sign something that might come and bite you, you might want to start looking, understanding contracts and getting somebody that understands contracts.”

North Carolina began allowing high school students to benefit from NIL deals last year, following a trend already underway at the college level.

