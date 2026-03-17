Flights recovering at Charlotte airport after storms caused delays and cancellations
Flight operations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were returning to normal Tuesday after heavy rain and high winds caused hundreds of delays and cancellations on Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, 27 flights were delayed and 33 were canceled, according to flight‑tracking data.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued two separate ground stops at CLT on Monday during the height of the storms, temporarily halting most arrivals and departures.