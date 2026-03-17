© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Flights recovering at Charlotte airport after storms caused delays and cancellations

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT

Flight operations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were returning to normal Tuesday after heavy rain and high winds caused hundreds of delays and cancellations on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 27 flights were delayed and 33 were canceled, according to flight‑tracking data.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued two separate ground stops at CLT on Monday during the height of the storms, temporarily halting most arrivals and departures.
Business
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports