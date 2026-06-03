Charlotte reopens historic Firehouse 11

The Charlotte Fire Department reopened a historic firehouse on West 28th Street on Wednesday, June 3, as part of its Fire Facilities Plan.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said the newly finished Firehouse 11 is better equipped to meet the community’s needs.

“We really needed more bunk space, more areas for training, storage, special operations equipment, and so this facility meets all those needs,” Johnson said.

Firehouse 11 was originally constructed nearly 70 years ago. It is one of five locations recently updated through the Fire Facilities Plan, a budget proposal that funds new or infill fire stations every two years.

Johnson said Charlotte residents can expect additional firehouses to be updated as part of the ongoing plan.

The reopening comes days after the Charlotte City Council approved a 10% pay raise for firefighters, matching a recent increase for police officers.