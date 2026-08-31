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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-area home sales remain steady as mortgage rates rise

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 31, 2026 at 9:35 AM EDT
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Housing activity across the Charlotte region remained stable in July, with buyer demand and sales activity staying close to year-ago levels despite higher mortgage rates.

The Canopy Realtor Association reported that buyers signed contracts on nearly 4,000 homes during the month, helping push pending sales up 2.1% compared with July of last year.

Even so, contract activity slowed from June, declining nearly 6% as buyers contended with mortgage rates that climbed into the upper 6% range during July.

Seller activity also remained steady. New listings increased 1.1% year over year, with about 5,500 homes hitting the market in July.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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