CLT expects more than 920,000 passengers during Labor Day travel rush

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for the Labor Day travel period, with more than 920,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport from Wednesday through Sept. 8.

Nearly 220,000 travelers are projected to move through TSA checkpoints during that time, according to airport officials. That's about 3% fewer than during the same holiday travel period last year.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Labor Day, with more than 4,400 departing flights scheduled during the seven-day stretch.

Airport officials said local travelers are expected to account for about 36% of total passenger traffic. The remaining travelers will be passengers connecting through Charlotte on flights to other destinations.

Travelers are encouraged to reserve parking in advance and arrive at their parking location at least 30 minutes before they plan to reach the terminal.