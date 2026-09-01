© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CLT expects more than 920,000 passengers during Labor Day travel rush

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 1, 2026 at 11:01 AM EDT

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for the Labor Day travel period, with more than 920,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport from Wednesday through Sept. 8.

Nearly 220,000 travelers are projected to move through TSA checkpoints during that time, according to airport officials. That's about 3% fewer than during the same holiday travel period last year.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Labor Day, with more than 4,400 departing flights scheduled during the seven-day stretch.

Airport officials said local travelers are expected to account for about 36% of total passenger traffic. The remaining travelers will be passengers connecting through Charlotte on flights to other destinations.

Travelers are encouraged to reserve parking in advance and arrive at their parking location at least 30 minutes before they plan to reach the terminal.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.