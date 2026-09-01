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NEWS BRIEFS

EEOC sues Family Dollar over firing of pregnant North Carolina worker

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 1, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar Stores of North Carolina, alleging the company illegally fired a pregnant employee who requested time off for medical care.

According to the EEOC, an employee at a Greenville Family Dollar store experienced pregnancy-related complications on New Year's Eve 2024. The agency said her doctor referred her to a high-risk clinic and recommended she remain off work until an appointment several days later.

The lawsuit alleges the store manager demanded a doctor's note that same night and fired the employee when she was unable to provide one.

The employee later learned she had miscarried, according to the EEOC.

The agency alleges Family Dollar violated federal protections for pregnant workers. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and changes to workplace practices.

Family Dollar did not respond to a request for comment from WFAE.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.