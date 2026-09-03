Court Arcade building demolished for planned uptown Charlotte data center
A century-old building in uptown Charlotte has been demolished to make way for a data center.
The Charlotte Observer reports the Court Arcade building on East Trade Street was torn down Monday. The developer had originally planned to preserve the building’s historic facade but later said doing so was not feasible.
The Court Arcade was built in the 1920s and was not a designated historic landmark.
The property owner plans to build a four-story data center on the site.