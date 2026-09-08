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NEWS BRIEFS

NC By Train program adds free transit connections in Charlotte, Raleigh

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT

Passengers traveling between Charlotte and Raleigh on NC By Train can now connect to local public transit at no additional cost.

The state’s new Rail and Ride program provides passengers with a code when they purchase a train ticket. The code can be redeemed through participating transit systems for bus or light rail connections.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is among the agencies participating in the program, along with transit systems in Raleigh, Winston-Salem, High Point and other cities along the rail corridor.

Greensboro Transit is expected to join the program on Oct. 1.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.