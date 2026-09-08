NC By Train program adds free transit connections in Charlotte, Raleigh

Passengers traveling between Charlotte and Raleigh on NC By Train can now connect to local public transit at no additional cost.

The state’s new Rail and Ride program provides passengers with a code when they purchase a train ticket. The code can be redeemed through participating transit systems for bus or light rail connections.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is among the agencies participating in the program, along with transit systems in Raleigh, Winston-Salem, High Point and other cities along the rail corridor.

Greensboro Transit is expected to join the program on Oct. 1.