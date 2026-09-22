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NEWS BRIEFS

Judge approves settlement in LaMelo Ball foot injury lawsuit

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT

A Mecklenburg County judge has approved a settlement between former Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and a boy who accused Ball of driving over his foot.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the judge approved the settlement terms last week, though the amount was not disclosed.

The lawsuit stemmed from an incident in 2023 outside Spectrum Center. The boy, who was 12 at the time, alleged that he approached Ball’s vehicle seeking an autograph when Ball drove away and ran over his foot.

No details of the settlement have been made public.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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