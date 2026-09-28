Huntington to add name atop One South tower in uptown Charlotte

Huntington National Bank is adding its name to Charlotte’s skyline.

The bank plans to install signage at the top of the One South tower at 101 S. Tryon St. in uptown Charlotte, joining Wells Fargo and Truist among banks with prominent branding on the city’s skyscrapers.

The Huntington sign will face South Tryon Street and include programmable lighting that can change colors for community events and observances. The bank will also expand its regional headquarters in the building, which opened in 2023, to four full floors.

Installation is expected in the coming weeks.