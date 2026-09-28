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NEWS BRIEFS

Huntington to add name atop One South tower in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
Rendering of the Huntington Bank signage.
Huntington Bank
/
Courtesy
Rendering of the Huntington Bank signage.

Huntington National Bank is adding its name to Charlotte’s skyline.

The bank plans to install signage at the top of the One South tower at 101 S. Tryon St. in uptown Charlotte, joining Wells Fargo and Truist among banks with prominent branding on the city’s skyscrapers.

The Huntington sign will face South Tryon Street and include programmable lighting that can change colors for community events and observances. The bank will also expand its regional headquarters in the building, which opened in 2023, to four full floors.

Installation is expected in the coming weeks.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.