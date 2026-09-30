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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-area home sales, listings decline in August

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:39 AM EDT

The Charlotte region’s housing market cooled in August after a relatively steady summer, as affordability challenges and economic uncertainty continued to influence buyers and sellers.

According to the Canopy Realtor Association, new listings, pending sales and closed sales all declined compared with both July and August of last year.

Despite the slowdown in activity, home prices continued to rise modestly.

The median sales price increased 0.6% from a year earlier to $427,500. The year-to-date median sales price stands at $430,000, up 0.8% compared with the same period last year.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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