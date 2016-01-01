© 2020 WFAE
Careers and Internships

WFAE is a fast-paced public radio station offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.


Across WFAE, we strive to:

  • Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.
  • Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence. 
  • Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.
  • Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.
  • Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.
  • Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.
  • Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.
  • Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.