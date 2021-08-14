© 2021 WFAE
Hikers Injured From Lightning At NC's Grandfather Mountain

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT
A view from Grandfather Mountain in 2015.

LINVILLE, N.C. — Four hikers were injured at one of North Carolina's most popular tourist attractions when lightning from a fast-approaching storm struck near them, a Grandfather Mountain official said.

One of the hikers — part of a group of seven walking around MacRae Peak — was taken to the hospital following Friday's strike, according to Landis Taylor with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

An email sent Saturday seeking additional information wasn't immediately returned.

The injuries happened on the portion of Grandfather Mountain that is designated as a state park, Taylor said. The remaining two-thirds of the mountain, which includes the iconic Mile High Swinging Bridge, is operated by the foundation. Foundation workers and local emergency officials participated in the response, according to Taylor.

MacRae Peak is located in the backcountry of the mountain. Grandfather Mountain rises 5,946 feet (1,812-meters) above sea level in Avery County, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.

