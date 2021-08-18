© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Area News

City Of Charlotte Renames Jefferson Davis Street, 1st Street Change On List Of 9

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published August 18, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT
The Druid Hills Way street sign.
City of Charlotte
/
The Druid Hills Way street sign.

The city of Charlotte announced Wednesday that Jefferson Davis Street is being renamed Druid Hills Way.

The name changing process started in June. Members of the community were asked to weigh in on 17 suggested names, then ranked their top three choices. The city said in a news release that Druid Hill Way received 55% of the votes for first choice. The street sign will be unveiled to the public on Sept. 25.

“The residents in this neighborhood are continuing the journey the Legacy Commission started over a year ago in reshaping the city’s landscape, representative of the dynamic and diverse city Charlotte has become,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

This is the first change as the city replaces the names of streets recognizing Confederate leaders and white supremacists. The city council in February approved recommendations from the city’s Legacy Commission to change the names of nine streets.

The other eight streets are:

  • Aycock Lane
  • Barringer Drive
  • Jackson Avenue
  • Morrison Avenue
  • Phifer Avenue
  • Stonewall Street
  • W. Hill Street
  • Zebulon Avenue

The city has also decided to rename Phifer Avenue to Montford Point Street. The name refers to Camp Montford Point near Jacksonville, North Carolina. The city says the new street name will honor the legacy of the first Black recruits into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942, and notes that it’s likely some Charlotteans were part of the first group to enlist.

The street renaming of Phifer Avenue was supposed to go through a similar engagement and feedback process that Jefferson Davis Street went through, but the city skipped the process since there are no businesses or homes on the street; it is currently closed down for redevelopment. The street is scheduled to reopen in five years with the new name.

The city is now working with residents on renaming Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue and Zebulon Avenue. Residents, businesses and property owners can offer suggestions for a new name until Sept. 19, with voting taking place until Oct. 11. The public unveiling is scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The process will start in October for W. Hill Street and Morrison Avenue.

Residents, businesses and property owners who live in any of these communities can find more information on the city’s website or by calling 311 or sending an email to legacy@charlottenc.gov.

