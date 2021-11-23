© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Charlotte resumes water shutoffs, stopping service for hundreds since October

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published November 23, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST

At least 800 Charlotte households have had their water shut off since Oct. 4. The city’s temporary ban on shutting off water for unpaid bills ended on Oct. 4 — after roughly 19 months.

Assistant City Manager Brent Cagle told City Council members Monday night that the city is encouraging people to set up payment plans.

"There are a number of things that we are doing today in order to demonstrate our continued support for customers,” Cagle said. “One is a continuation of our aggressive outreach to help customers set themselves up onto payment plans. So any customer that’s on a payment plan will not be disconnected so long as they’re honoring that payment plan.”

Cagle says customers with questions about payment plans or other financial assistance should call 311. He says before the pandemic, Charlotte Water disconnected some 3,000 customers each month. Cagle estimates it will take the city roughly six months to get back to that level.

The city of Charlotte temporarily stopped water shut-offs because of the pandemic in March 2020.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly