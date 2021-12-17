Need help this winter? Resources are available in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties

Between the winter weather, holiday shopping and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday season continues to be a difficult time for many families in the Charlotte area.

According to 211 services data , in North Carolina between Nov. 17 to Dec. 17 of this year, 211 received over 16,000 requests for assistance. Of those requests, 43% were for housing and shelter assistance, with most being for renters assistance and nearby shelters.

To help our neighbors in need, we have compiled this list of organizations that offer housing, food, Christmas gift, medical, rent or utilities, and additional services.

If you need assistance or need more information regarding referrals, you can call 211 or 1-888-892-1162 for more information . By calling 211 you can connect with a community resource specialist to help you find local services and resources. A few of the resources listed below require a 211 referral.

Some of the organizations here need contributions from the community. Those are listed as "needs" below their information.

If you’d like your organization to be added to this list, fill out the Charlotte Area Services and Support Guide form .

North Carolina Counties

Anson

Anson Crisis Ministry

The Anson Crisis Ministry operates a food bank on a daily basis for residents of Anson Country as well as a rotating mobile food bank every month. In addition, clothing vouchers are available for families in crisis situations.

Phone: 704-694-2445

Address: 117 N Rutherford Street, Wadesboro, NC 28170

Cabarrus

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP)

People who live in households that are in danger of losing their water services can apply, epass.nc.gov . Using the same link, people can also apply by printing a paper application and dropping it off at LIHWAP Human Services Office 1303 S. Cannon Blvd.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, all households that are not in danger of having their water services cut off can also apply for assistance if they meet the eligibility requirements. To be eligible for LIHWAP program a household must have at least one U.S citizen or non-citizen and:



Have income equal to less than 150% of the federal poverty level.

Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have current outstanding billing,

Be responsible for the water bill.

Phone: 704-920-1400

Fax: 704-920-1401

The Salvation Army of Cabarrus/Stanly Counties & Emergency Shelter

This Salvation Army serves residents of Cabarrus and Stanly county. They provide shelter, transitional housing, money for paying rent, youth and senior assistance, free food, clothing and blankets. For financial assistance, no referrals are needed, just call 704-7816-7816 on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Other assistance will need a 211 referral.

Address: 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025

Phone: (704) 782-7822

Need: Money to help house more families

New Life Baptist Church

New Life Baptist Church has a food pantry and donates to people of Cabarrus County on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Referrals are not needed, if you need assistance bring identification or a bill to prove you’re a resident of Cabarrus County.

Address: 1281 Biscayne Dr. Concord, NC 28027

Phone: 704-782-6215

Need: Meats

Cooperative Christian Ministry

This ministry serves Cabarrus County and all residents of Kannapolis.

They provide food, financial housing assistance. People will need to apply for housing and financial assistance. To see their holiday hours visit their schedule on their website.

Address: 246 Country Club Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025

Phone: 704-786-4709

Need: Volunteers and pantry needs listed here

Gaston

Cherryville Area Ministries and Thrift Shop

Cherryville Area Ministries and Thrift Shop offers help for people who live in the Cherryville area. Families that are eligible can receive free clothing, housing assistance such as rent and utilities payments. They also provide medicine and food.

Phone: 704-435-3816

Address: 212 N Mountain St, Cherryville, NC 28021

Dallas Christian Ministry

Dallas Christian Ministry offers free food and groceries to everyone who’s eligible and free utilities assistance and medicine to people who live in the Dallas, High Shoals and Stanley area. Call their phone number to see if you’re eligible for assistance.

Phone: 704-922-1236

Address: 305 E Trade St, Dallas, NC 28034

Need: Food

Salvation Army Center of Hope

The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Gastonia provides financial assistance with rent, food and energy bills. They also provide medicine and clothing for residents of Gaston County. Additionally, they provide emergency shelters for families, men and women, however at this time shelter space is limited. Visit the center to see if you’re eligible for assistance. Food and clothing are provided twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, lines begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and food begins to be passed out at 9:30 a.m. while supplies last.

Phone: 704-867-6145

Address: 107 South Broad Street, Gastonia, NC - 28052

Needs: Paper products (Styrofoam plates, tissues, paper towels, and napkins.)

Belmont Community Organization

The Belmont Community Organization helps individuals and families in Belmont. They provide free food, clothing, groceries, furniture, houseware and limited financial assistance. To see if you are eligible for assistance, visit the center with proof of household income.

Phone: 704-825-4526

Address: 91 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012

Need: Financial donations

Gaston Baptist Social Ministries

Gaston Baptist Social Ministries provides emergency financial assistance for clothing, food, utilities, prescription medication, appliances and household items. They have also partnered with The Gateway Gaston , a website that allows people to type in their ZIP Code and need, and within 90 minutes a resource is provided. If you require assistance visit the ministry or use Gateway Gaston.

Address: 1607 Rankin Lake Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052

Phone: 704-867-7257

Need: Food

Mecklenburg

Greater Charlotte Salvation Army

The Greater Charlotte Salvation Army serves both Mecklenburg and Union County. They serve these communities by providing homeless services, such as shelter. They also provide toy donations for families in need. If you are in need of assistance, you will need to be referred by 211.

Address: 4335 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite 120 Charlotte, NC 28217

Phone number: (704) 334-4731

Needs: Toy donations, financial donations, feminine hygiene products, sheets and towels.

New Outreach Ministries

The last day to sign up for the Christmas Day Toy Sponsorship is Dec. 19, at 11:00 a.m. Parents need to bring their children's social security number and IDs to sign up for the sponsorship. People will receive their toys on Christmas day.

Address: 3900 Gossett Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Phone: (704) 398-1777

Need: Toys that are for children 12+

Camino Community Center

The Camino Community Center is a bilingual (Spanish and English) nonprofit that provides assistance for food, medical assistance and clothing. People are encouraged to apply to their food pantry by completing this application. Additionally, the Camino Community Center has a thrift store with low-priced clothes. On Dec. 19, they are having their 12th annual “Christmas at Camino,” where 1,000 toys will be given to children ranging from infancy to 12 years old. This event is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Address: 201 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28262

Phone: 704-596-5606

Need: Clothing and food

Union

Operation Reach-Out

Operation Reach-Out is a non-profit that serves residents of Union County. In order to receive assistance, you must be referred by 211.

Operation Reach-Out runs a food pantry and clothing closet. They also operate a thrift store that provides clothing and household items for a reduced price.

Address: 1308 Miller St., Monroe, NC 28110

Phone: 704-289-4237

Need: Clothing, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, pens and sleeping bags

Iredell

Fifth Street Ministries Of North Carolina - Food Distribution Center

Fifth Street Ministries offers various assistance programs such as free meals, transitional housing, housing goods, and night shelters. Additionally they provide Rehousing using PATH and loans for rentals assistance and dispositions. If you’re in need of toys for Christmas, call their phone number and tell them the number of children you have. They serve Iredell County, Davie County, Yadkin County and Stokes County.

Address: 421 5th St, Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: 704-872-4045

Needs: Hygiene products, shoes, clothes and bed linens

The Salvation Army of Iredell County

The Iredell Salvation Army offers programs for rental assistance, grant funds and community-building fellowships. They accept walk-ins and self referrals. They only serve Iredell county residents.

Address: 1361 Caldwell St, Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: 704-872-5623

Need: Financial contributions

FeedNC

After filling out their applications, and meeting the income and geographic requirements, people are able to access FeedNC food pantry. Feed NC serves parts of Mecklenburg County, Iredell and Rowan counties.

Address: 275 South Broad Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Phone: 704-660-9010

Needs: Finical assistance and food

Rowan

Rowan Helping Ministries

This ministry gives assistance to clients with emergency needs such as food, utilities, medications, housing and clothing. People who are in need can fill out their online application for assistance. They have three locations:

Ralph W. Ketner Crisis Assistance Center, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Call to make an appointment, 704.637.6838, Ext: 122.

West Rowan: Mount Ulla at 785 Grampian Road on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

East Rowan: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2570 St. Peters Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146, 2nd & 3rd Saturdays from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. For appointments call 704-279-5054.

Homebound: Through a partnership with Meals on Wheels pantry food boxes are delivered to individuals who are not able to travel to us for food. Contact their Food appointment desk if you are homebound and need boxes delivered: 704.637.6838 Ext. 122.

Needs: Non-Perishable food items, small-sized toiletries

Cleveland

Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association

Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association provides assistance with clothing, food, medicine, utilities, rent or mortgage. People are seen by appointment only.

Address: 1175 Wyke Road; Shelby, NC 28150

Phone: 704-482-3472

Need: Finances for utilities

The Salvation Army of Shelby, North Carolina

This Salvation Army serves Cleveland and Rutherford County. They provide assistance with clothing, food, rent utilities and medicine.

Address: 305 North Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150

Phone: 704-482-0375

Need: Financial assistance

South Carolina Counties

Cherokee

Cherokee County Meals On Wheels

This agency provides daily lunch to homebound residents of Cherokee County, Monday through Friday.

Phone: 864-487-2730

Address: 403 W Montgomery St, Gaffney, SC 29341

PEACHCenter Ministries

PEACHCenter operates a food pantry, along with a financial and bill assistance program for residents of Cherokee County.

Phone: 864-489-2549

Address: 518 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC 29340

Cowpens First Baptist Church

This church runs a food pantry called The Bread Box every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Address: 108 W Church St, Cowpens, SC 29330

Phone: 864-463-4080

Iron City Ministries

This agency provides free food, clothes and housing items as well as rent and utility assistance to Cherokee County residents.

Address: 109 W Cherokee St, Blacksburg, SC 29702

Phone: 864-839-9783

Chester

Carolina Community Actions, Inc.

This agency operates a Low Income Heating Emergency Assistance Program for low-income households in Lancaster, Chester, Fairfield, Union and York counties.

Phone: 803-385-5205

Address:138 S Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730

Fort Lawn Community Center

The Fort Lawn Community center hosts HOPE in Lancaster, Inc twice a month to assist clients with short-term financial emergencies by appointment only. In addition, there is a Senior Meal Program on a different Friday of each month and free community meals once a month.

Phone: 803-872-4491

Address: 554 Main St, Fort Lawn, SC 29714

GRASP (Great Falls Referral & Assistance Service Project)

This agency operates a food pantry for residents of the Great Falls area in addition to providing assistance for covering the cost of utilities or prescriptions.

Phone: 803-482-4407

Address: 802 Dearborn St, Great Falls, SC 29055

The Turning Point of Chester, Inc.

This non-profit operates a daily food pantry for senior citizens, those who are unemployed, or those who cannot otherwise receive financial assistance and all in emergency situations.

Phone: 803-581-0219

Address: 105 Cotton St, Chester, SC 29706

Lancaster

HOPE in Lancaster, Inc

HOPE operates both a community food pantry and a separate pantry for seniors, as well as food boxes that you can donate to households in need. Their services are for residents of Lancaster and Fort Lawn in short-term emergency situations.

Phone: 803-286-4673

Address: 2008 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720

Carolina Community Actions, Inc. - Lancaster

The Lancaster branch of Carolina Community Actions provides clothing, prescription assistance, rent assistance, and utilities assistance to residents of Lancaster County.

Phone: 803-285-2034

Address: 101 S Wylie St, Lancaster, SC 29720

KARE (Kershaw Area Resource Exchange)

This agency provides services for residents of Kershaw County in non-permanent situations including assistance with food, clothing, household items, non-emergency medical transportation, mortgage assistance, rent assistance and utility assistance.

Phone: 803-475-5360 (Tues, Wed, Thur, Sat 9-11:30)

Address: 206 S E Marion St, Kershaw, SC 29067

York

Carolina Community Actions, Inc.

This agency operates a Low Income Heating Emergency Assistance Program for low-income households in Lancaster, Chester, Fairfield, Union and York counties.

Phone: 803-385-5205

Address: 138 S Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730

Pilgrim's Inn

Pilgrim's Inn provides rental assistance, utility assistance, and a food pantry for residents of York County.

Phone: 803-327-3430

Address: 236 W Main Street, Rock Hill, 29730

Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen

803-366-4142

902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Provides hot lunches Mon.-Sat, 11:30-12:30

Project H.O.P.E.

This agency operates a food pantry, as well as provides assistance with medication and utilities, including kerosene.

Phone: 803-328-8000

Address: 504 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

