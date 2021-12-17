© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
London Scott

London Scott

London joined the WFAE team in 2021. He has a passion for community engagement, accessibility, and outreach. London holds a B.A. from Harvard College in History & Science.