Here's how to watch the funeral procession for Charlotte police officer Mia Goodwin

The funeral has been set for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed last week in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85.

Alexander Funeral Home says services for officer Mia Goodwin will be held at noon Wednesday at the First Baptist Church on South Davidson Street in Charlotte. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Goodwin and other officers were helping block traffic while crews cleared debris from an earlier wreck about 3:40 a.m. Dec. 23 when she was killed after a tractor-trailer didn't slow down.

The driver, Daniel Morgan, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police say Morgan failed to move left to an open lane or slow down in the accident area and ended up striking four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Goodwin. Morgan was also charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Procession Timeline

08:45 – route closure

09:00 – depart from funeral home

09:20 – procession lead arrives at First Baptist Church

10:00 – visitation begins pic.twitter.com/OWQ5ZMnYEb — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2021

Here's what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says about traffic during the procession, which will cut through uptown and follow Statesville Avenue, North Graham Street, West Trade Street, North College Street, East Fifth Street, North McDowell Street, East Trade Street and South Davidson Street:



The police department will stream the service on its Facebook page.