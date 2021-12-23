A truck driver has been charged in a Charlotte wreck that killed a police officer

Police say they’ve charged a truck driver with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses after a Wednesday morning wreck that left a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer dead.

Police say Daniel Leon Morgan was driving a 2020 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer south on Interstate 85 and, when approaching the area where police were pulled over to assist with an earlier wreck about 3:40 a.m., failed to move over to an open lane and didn’t slow down, ramming into a semi-truck that then hit four police vehicles.

Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the wreck and three other officers had minor injuries. Goodwin, 33, died on the scene.

Our hearts are with family, friends & Charlotte Mecklenburg PD on the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed on duty during a traffic collision. I've talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 22, 2021

Morgan, who lives in High Point, according to arrest records, is also charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle. Additionally, he was cited for displaying a fictitious registration plate. According to CMPD, Morgan was screened for impairment but was sober.

Police had been blocking off some lanes of I-85 so that crews could clear debris from a wreck that happened late Tuesday after a truck overturned and spilled potentially hazardous material. According to CMPD, traffic cones were set up around the work area and emergency lights were on.

Morgan was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and later releaed on bond.