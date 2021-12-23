© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

A truck driver has been charged in a Charlotte wreck that killed a police officer

WFAE | By WFAE
Published December 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST

Police say they’ve charged a truck driver with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses after a Wednesday morning wreck that left a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer dead.

Police say Daniel Leon Morgan was driving a 2020 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer south on Interstate 85 and, when approaching the area where police were pulled over to assist with an earlier wreck about 3:40 a.m., failed to move over to an open lane and didn’t slow down, ramming into a semi-truck that then hit four police vehicles.

Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the wreck and three other officers had minor injuries. Goodwin, 33, died on the scene.

Morgan, who lives in High Point, according to arrest records, is also charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle. Additionally, he was cited for displaying a fictitious registration plate. According to CMPD, Morgan was screened for impairment but was sober.

Police had been blocking off some lanes of I-85 so that crews could clear debris from a wreck that happened late Tuesday after a truck overturned and spilled potentially hazardous material. According to CMPD, traffic cones were set up around the work area and emergency lights were on.

Morgan was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and later releaed on bond.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & JusticeCMPD
WFAE
See stories by WFAE