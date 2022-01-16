© 2022 WFAE
A winter storm moves through the Carolinas bringing sleet, snow and power outages

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST
E John St. Matthews, N.C.
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE
East John Street in Matthews, North Carolina, is covered in an icy mix of mostly sleet with some snow.

States of emergency are in effect as a winter storm moves across the Carolinas today, bringing ice, snow, and sleet. Duke Energy is already anticipating that some 750,000 customers will lose power because of the storm. The company says people should be prepared for power outages to possibly last for days.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to continue through about 3 p.m. Sunday in the Charlotte metro area. After that, the sleet may turn to more rain. Total accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Areas to the west and north of Charlotte will likely see higher snowfall. Hickory and Statesville could see up to two inches of snow. And some parts of the mountains, including Brevard, Burnsville and Newland, could see up to a foot.

(POWER OUTAGES: Here's where to check the latest power outage information from Duke Energy.)

Runners in snow in Davidson, N.C.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Undaunted by the weather conditions, a pair of runners hit the snowy streets of Davidson.

The winter weather is also causing problems at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. More than 1,000 flights have been canceled today at the Charlotte airport, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware. The airport is urging passengers to check in with their airline for any cancellations or delays before arriving at the terminal.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging people to stay home and off the roads if they can. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was expected to give an update on his state’s response to the storm at a news conference later this afternoon.

The sculpture "You" by Antony Gormley wears snow at Davidson College.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Winter storm Jan. 15, 2022
Scenes from the first winter storm of the season in the Carolinas.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
