A winter storm moves through the Carolinas bringing sleet, snow and power outages

States of emergency are in effect as a winter storm moves across the Carolinas today, bringing ice, snow, and sleet. Duke Energy is already anticipating that some 750,000 customers will lose power because of the storm. The company says people should be prepared for power outages to possibly last for days.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to continue through about 3 p.m. Sunday in the Charlotte metro area. After that, the sleet may turn to more rain. Total accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Areas to the west and north of Charlotte will likely see higher snowfall. Hickory and Statesville could see up to two inches of snow. And some parts of the mountains, including Brevard, Burnsville and Newland, could see up to a foot.

(POWER OUTAGES: Here's where to check the latest power outage information from Duke Energy.)

David Boraks / WFAE Undaunted by the weather conditions, a pair of runners hit the snowy streets of Davidson.

The winter weather is also causing problems at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. More than 1,000 flights have been canceled today at the Charlotte airport, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware. The airport is urging passengers to check in with their airline for any cancellations or delays before arriving at the terminal.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging people to stay home and off the roads if they can. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was expected to give an update on his state’s response to the storm at a news conference later this afternoon.