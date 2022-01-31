© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Charlotte broadcasting school calls it quits, citing the pandemic

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
microphone-1562354_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Charlotte’s Carolina School of Broadcasting has closed after almost 65 years. The owners of the for-profit school blame the pandemic and rising costs.

“The combination of being a small school, the serious COVID impacts on a school that relies on in-person, hands-on learning, as well as the rapidly rising costs of digital technology, led to the conclusion that it is not feasible to continue to operate the Digital Media Technology program.  It is a decision that was not made lightly,” co-owner Alyson Young said in a statement sent to WFAE on Monday.

studio mic stock photo unsplash will francis.jpg
Education
RELATED: Pandemic jeopardizes Charlotte broadcasting school after 65 years in business
Ann Doss Helms
,

The school opened in 1957, focusing first on radio and transitioning in recent years to digital production. It had struggled since the pandemic hit and stopped taking new students more than a year ago, saying it had become impossible to offer hands-on training and internships.

By the end of 2021, the school was focused on helping students who had enrolled earlier complete their program. It closed Dec. 31.

The studio building, just off Interstate 85 in western Mecklenburg County, has been sold.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms