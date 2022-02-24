© 2022 WFAE
Calling for peace in Ukraine, demonstrators gather in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published February 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST
People gather at Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park calling for peace in Ukraine.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
People gather at Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park calling for peace in Ukraine.

A day after Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine, demonstrators gathered in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

Waving Ukrainian flags, singing the country's anthem and chanting, "Stop Putin," "Stop Russia," and "America with Ukraine," the demonstrators walked from the park to the plaza at the Government Center.

The crowd, many of whom are from Ukraine or have family in the country, spanned two blocks as they walked down Third Street.

Eve Lin, 29, and her husband, Alexey Chekulaev, 35. Lin is Ukrainian while her husband is Russian, but the couple said they were united in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Eve Lin, 29, and her husband, Alexey Chekulaev, 35. Lin is Ukrainian while her husband is Russian, but the couple said they were united in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
From left: Jeremy Rogers, 15, Anya Doroshenko, 18, and Sebastian Harbert, 17 hold signs calling for peace in Ukraine at a demonstration in Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
From left: Jeremy Rogers, 15, Anya Doroshenko, 18, and Sebastian Harbert, 17 hold signs calling for peace in Ukraine at a demonstration in Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park.
Demonstrators wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags and sang the Ukrainian national anthem in uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park before setting off on a march through uptown.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Demonstrators wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags and sang the Ukrainian national anthem in uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park before setting off on a march through uptown.
Protesters carried signs in multiple languages at a demonstration for peace in Ukraine.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Protesters carried signs in multiple languages at a demonstration for peace in Ukraine.

Follow coverage of the invasion of Ukraine here.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
