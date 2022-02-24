Calling for peace in Ukraine, demonstrators gather in uptown Charlotte

A day after Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine, demonstrators gathered in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

Waving Ukrainian flags, singing the country's anthem and chanting, "Stop Putin," "Stop Russia," and "America with Ukraine," the demonstrators walked from the park to the plaza at the Government Center.

The crowd, many of whom are from Ukraine or have family in the country, spanned two blocks as they walked down Third Street.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Eve Lin, 29, and her husband, Alexey Chekulaev, 35. Lin is Ukrainian while her husband is Russian, but the couple said they were united in their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE From left: Jeremy Rogers, 15, Anya Doroshenko, 18, and Sebastian Harbert, 17 hold signs calling for peace in Ukraine at a demonstration in Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Demonstrators wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags and sang the Ukrainian national anthem in uptown Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park before setting off on a march through uptown.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Protesters carried signs in multiple languages at a demonstration for peace in Ukraine.

