Calling for peace in Ukraine, demonstrators gather in uptown Charlotte
A day after Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine, demonstrators gathered in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.
Waving Ukrainian flags, singing the country's anthem and chanting, "Stop Putin," "Stop Russia," and "America with Ukraine," the demonstrators walked from the park to the plaza at the Government Center.
The crowd, many of whom are from Ukraine or have family in the country, spanned two blocks as they walked down Third Street.
Follow coverage of the invasion of Ukraine here.