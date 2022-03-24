Couple files suit in attempt to purchase historic Huntersville school

An African American couple has filed a lawsuit accusing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission of racial discrimination after the commission twice denied their offers to purchase a historic African American school in Huntersville.

In the 22-page suit, Tyson and Regina Bates said they have long dreamed of turning the dilapidated Torrence-Lytle High into a private school for underserved children.

The school dates back to 1937, when it became the first to serve Black schoolchildren in the area. It closed in 1966, according to a report prepared by the landmarks commission.

The Bates say they presented their plans to the commission in 2016 and made two offers over several years, but were denied both times without explanation. Meanwhile, they allege the commission quoted lower prices to prospective white buyers.

Their attorney, Faith Fox of the Cochran Law Firm, also says the Bates were asked to submit more information than was necessary during negotiations.

"Tax documents, payroll stubs, personal information on their house, in addition to the fact that they've been asked to provide 3D renderings of what they intend to do with the property, and told by commission leadership that they were out of their league and that this was a very lofty goal for people like them," Fox said.

The Bates are still trying to purchase the property. A spokesperson for the county declined to comment, saying the county does not comment on pending litigation. The former chair of the landmarks commission, Dan Morrill, also declined to comment.