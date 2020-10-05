Charlotte History

-
Charlotte's Manor Twin Theatre, considered to be Charlotte's oldest movie theater and a cultural landmark of the Myers Park neighborhood, will close…
-
For years, people in Concord have heard tale that the city is built on a volcano. An ancient volcano, actually, that once spewed molten lava across the…
-
For years, people in Concord have heard tale that the city is built on a volcano. An ancient volcano, actually, that once spewed molten lava across the…
-
Charlotte City Council last night unanimously approved a $50,000 grant as part of a project for preserving and redeveloping the historic Excelsior Club in…
-
If you visited the Bank of America Corporate Center this week, perhaps you stumbled across this curiousity: a full orchestra of animatronic bears,…
-
The Charlotte Museum of History is trying to save a historic African American schoolhouse in north Charlotte that was one of the area's earliest schools…
-
After nearly seven decades in business, Mary Jo's Cloth Store in Gastonia will permanently close by the end of August, according to a post on the…
-
Editor's note: A version of this story was originally published in October 2018.Few Charlotteans may remember Earle Village, the public housing community…
-
Editor's note: A version of this story was originally published in October 2018.Few Charlotteans may remember Earle Village, the public housing community…
-
Charlotte's annual 24 Hours of Booty is this weekend. The streets of Charlotte's Myers Park neighborhood will be squeezed by packs of cyclists and walkers…