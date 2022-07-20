A vote on a Huntersville development project was delayed for the second time

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners was set to vote last night on a controversial subdivision that would redevelop the heart of a historically African American neighborhood known as Pottstown. Then the developer asked to postpone the vote – again.

"Mayor, we received an email from Mr. Robert Bowman this morning that indicated: 'I am requesting Valea Village subdivision vote be continued until September 19 town board meeting,'" said town planning director Jack Simoneau to outcries from the audience.

This is the second time the developer has requested to continue the vote. Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Phillips asked the council if there was a limit to how long a person can postpone. There isn’t one.

Back in 2019, community members succeeded in convincing the developer Nate Bowman to hold off on a project that would rezone about 37 acres of mostly vacant land to construct 101 single-family homes.

The latest proposal is under the same name and would construct 36 single-family homes on about 16 acres, with the possibility to develop another 15 acres later.

Right now, the development probably doesn’t have the votes to pass. Commissioner Rob Kidwell offered his theory on the latest postponement.

"I think the applicant doesn’t want to vote on it because he’s emailed people, he’s called us 'Hootersville politics.'" — Commissioner Rob Kidwell

