CMPD releases photos of suspect and vehicle involved in last week's ATM fatal shooting

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
2022_07_13_BOA_ATM_ZOOMED7.jpg
CMPD
/
Police believe this car was used by the at-large suspects.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Forty-eight-year-old Karen Baker of Charlotte was shot and killed on July 13 at about 6 a.m. as she attempted to withdraw money from an ATM on University City Boulevard.

2022_07_13_BOA_ATM_ZOOMED8.jpg
CMPD
/
Police believe there are two suspects involved in the July 13th shooting.

CMPD released photos Thursday of one of the suspects and a car at the scene, a Dodge Charger.

Baker’s son, Michael McClure, described his mother as a kind person and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Vehicle 2 (b).jpg
CMPD
/
CMPD says they are looking for a Dodge Charger.

"So, I’m asking you guys if anybody would reach out to these detectives and the police department and give them any information that y’all can, my family would appreciate it more than anybody would ever know," McClure told reporters through tears.

To speak to a detective, the public can call 704-432-TIPS or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

