17-year-olds and younger will need chaperones for SCarowinds events

Last Saturday, Carowinds officials closed the park early due to what they called "unruly behavior by several groups of minors." Park leaders said the actions of these groups led to false rumors there was a serious threat in the amusement park. Several media outlets reported accounts from patrons panicked by fights breaking out and concerns over gun threats.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says no guns or gun shells were found at the Charlotte-area amusement park.

“A chaperone policy will be implemented for all SCarowinds events at Carowinds. Under the policy, all general park guests who are aged 17-years-old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old to be admitted to the park during SCarowinds event hours. The chaperone must present a valid photo identification with a date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests aged 17-years-old or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout the visit. Guests 17-years-old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to removal from the park.

As a reminder, guests may not bring bags of any kind, including purses, backpacks, or diaper bags, into the park during SCarowinds. Guests who require health accommodations may bring a bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” containing only medically necessary items into the park. All bags will be searched prior to entry.

No re-entry is permitted into SCarowinds.

The bag policy, chaperone policy and the no re-entry policy start at 7:00 p.m., during SCarowinds event hours.”