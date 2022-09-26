© 2022 WFAE
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 26, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday.

Hurricane Ian will make its way over western Cuba, then is projected to make landfall in Florida as soon as Wednesday morning.

After the brunt of the hurricane moves through Florida, it will reach parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas. By the time it gets to the majority of the Southeast, it will likely be downgraded to a tropical storm.

The National Weather Service is expecting the remnants to create windy conditions and heavy rainfall this weekend in both North and South Carolina. The latest forecast indicates the storm is expected to bring at least 3 to 7 inches of rain to the area. Heavy rain may bring flash flooding in some areas.

While the exact time of Ian's approach remains uncertain, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Monday afternoon that all varsity football games will be moved to Thursday and junior varsity games to Monday, Oct. 3.

For more information on severe weather, head over to www.weather.gov for the latest updates in your area.

