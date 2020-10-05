-
Updated: Sunday at 4:30 p.m.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency Sunday afternoon in an effort to help utility workers restore power…
Charlotte should expect to see another round of storms today. More rain is likely this afternoon with a chance of some localized flooding. Some areas in…
Updated 3:17 p.m. While Charlotte is expecting only about an inch of snow through Saturday afternoon, areas to the north of Mecklenburg County will likely…
Updated 2:58 p.m. 9/11/2017Charlotte will be spared from the brunt of Hurricane Irma, but the area will still likely get rain and wind as the storm moves…
Legislation that could eventually lead to changes in National Weather Service radar coverage in the Charlotte area has been approved in Congress. The…
Across the U.S., the National Weather Service operates 122 Doppler radars. These Next Generation or 'NEXRAD' systems, installed in the 1990s, give…
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado did strike southwest Charlotte this week. The service says the tornado hit Wednesday evening with…
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in south Charlotte Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A tweet published…
As Hurricane Matthew approaches the Carolinas, Charleston has reportedly run out of sandbags after distributing more the 15,000 across the city -- more…
There’s a network in the U.S. of thousands of volunteers who put a rain gauge in their yards and report the readings online every day---rain or shine.This…