Expected Storm Prompts Icy Weather Warnings, COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Delays

A winter storm expected to bring ice to the Carolinas beginning Wednesday evening prompted a state of emergency declared by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and led Mecklenburg County to cancel COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Thursday.

In a news release, Cooper said North Carolina residents should prepare "for the strong possibility of power outages" due to the storm, which is likely to lead to fallen trees and power lines.

Duke Energy projects that 1 million people in North and South Carolina could lose power.

Duke Energy projects 1 million power outages in N.C. & S.C. due to an approaching winter storm. Over 5,400 workers & contractors are ready to respond. We urge customers to prepare for extended outages & make plans for elderly or those with special needs. https://t.co/x81fxGDdJb pic.twitter.com/oWVFA31YJW — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) February 17, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to cover the western and central part of the state, with the corridor along Interstate 40 likely to be strongest hit.

State transportation officials advise avoiding unnecessary travel late Wednesday night and Thursday through western and central North Carolina because of expected icy roads and downed trees.

The Charlotte region is on the edge of anticipated ice accumulation through Thursday, with 0.01-0.25 inches of ice forecasted in the area. The low temperature Wednesday night in Charlotte is expected to hover just above freezing — at 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

Trish Palmer with the National Weather Service said rain will likely turn to freezing rain around 5-6 a.m. Thursday, and continue through about 10 a.m.

"It is possible that we could see a glaze of ice across the Charlotte metro area," Palmer said. "The farther north you go, the higher the amount will be. So, like up in maybe the extreme northern part of Mecklenburg County, maybe up to two-tenths of an inch. Whereas in the southern part of the county, maybe just a little bit of a glaze."

WINTER STORM UPDATE 3PM (2/17): Here is the latest and greatest forecast for ice totals across the area tonight through Thursday. The area of most concern is the I-40 corridor and higher elevations. Trends are slightly cooler across the Charlotte Metro area. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ang843FnY6 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 17, 2021

Inclement weather throughout the country and the forecasted storm has led to shipment delays of the COVID-19 vaccine, a Mecklenburg County news release said, and forced the cancellation of Thursday's appointments along with the postponement of some additional appointments and events until shipments arrive.

Those who have appointments impacted by the storm or shipment delays will be contacted, according to the county's news release. The county says that new appointments will be "guaranteed and will be provided" for those affected.