Local News

Expected Storm Prompts Icy Weather Warnings, COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Delays

WFAE |
Nick de la Canal
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST
charlotte-ice.jpg
@NWSGSP
/
Twitter
The Charlotte metro region is on the edge of expected ice accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm expected to bring ice to the Carolinas beginning Wednesday evening prompted a state of emergency declared by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and led Mecklenburg County to cancel COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Thursday.

In a news release, Cooper said North Carolina residents should prepare "for the strong possibility of power outages" due to the storm, which is likely to lead to fallen trees and power lines.

Duke Energy projects that 1 million people in North and South Carolina could lose power.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to cover the western and central part of the state, with the corridor along Interstate 40 likely to be strongest hit.

State transportation officials advise avoiding unnecessary travel late Wednesday night and Thursday through western and central North Carolina because of expected icy roads and downed trees.

The Charlotte region is on the edge of anticipated ice accumulation through Thursday, with 0.01-0.25 inches of ice forecasted in the area. The low temperature Wednesday night in Charlotte is expected to hover just above freezing — at 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

Trish Palmer with the National Weather Service said rain will likely turn to freezing rain around 5-6 a.m. Thursday, and continue through about 10 a.m.

"It is possible that we could see a glaze of ice across the Charlotte metro area," Palmer said. "The farther north you go, the higher the amount will be. So, like up in maybe the extreme northern part of Mecklenburg County, maybe up to two-tenths of an inch. Whereas in the southern part of the county, maybe just a little bit of a glaze."

Inclement weather throughout the country and the forecasted storm has led to shipment delays of the COVID-19 vaccine, a Mecklenburg County news release said, and forced the cancellation of Thursday's appointments along with the postponement of some additional appointments and events until shipments arrive.

Those who have appointments impacted by the storm or shipment delays will be contacted, according to the county's news release. The county says that new appointments will be "guaranteed and will be provided" for those affected.

WFAE
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
