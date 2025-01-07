© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-area bracing for first measurable snowfall since 2022

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:49 PM EST
Snow coated cars in Cornelius and stuck to bushs and grass.
Sarah Wood
Snow coated cars in Cornelius and stuck to bushs and grass.

The Charlotte area may see measurable snowfall this week. The National Weather Service says a wintry mix is expected Friday night in Charlotte and parts of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

Officials are expecting winter weather to sweep across the area with freezing rain, snow and possibly sleet. Meteorologist Doug Outlaw said people should be cautious.

"Be prepared to to settle in for Friday night and for however long it takes on Saturday to for it to melt off of the roads," Outlaw said.

That's especially true when you consider we haven't had practice driving in the snow here for three years. Charlotte’s last measurable snowfall was January 2022.

Outlaw also said a combination of snow and ice may accumulate to about roughly 1-2 inches between Friday night and Saturday.
