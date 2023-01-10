Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on The Plaza, medics say

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died on The Plaza Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6300 block of the Plaza.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

A bicyclist was struck by a car Friday evening on The Plaza and died, making Tuesday's incident the second fatality on The Plaza in as many days.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.