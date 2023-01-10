© 2023 WFAE
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on The Plaza, medics say

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died on The Plaza Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 6300 block of the Plaza.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

A bicyclist was struck by a car Friday evening on The Plaza and died, making Tuesday's incident the second fatality on The Plaza in as many days.

This is a developing story, check back for more details. 

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
