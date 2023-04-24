Police: 8-year-old girl shot in west Charlotte

An 8-year-old girl has "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in a west Charlotte neighborhood early Monday, police say.

It happened about 1 a.m., with reports of shots fired into a home in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive near West Charlotte High School, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The child was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Few details are available so far. No potential suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.