Charlotte Area

Police: 8-year-old girl shot in west Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
An 8-year-old girl has "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in a west Charlotte neighborhood early Monday, police say.

It happened about 1 a.m., with reports of shots fired into a home in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive near West Charlotte High School, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The child was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Few details are available so far. No potential suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
