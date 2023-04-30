More people are turning over pets to this Charlotte animal shelter as the cost of living rises

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is struggling to keep up with an increasing number of people giving up pets — and fewer people adopting them — as the cost of living rises.

The shelter has been over capacity for months, and staff have begun doubling some animals up two per kennel to save space.

"As of yesterday, there was like minus seven kennels available," said education officer Julia Conner at an adoption event this past weekend.



The shelter took in more than 10,000 animals in 2022 — about 6% more than the year before — according to data published by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, adoptions dropped 19% in the same time period — to about 4,900.

The shelter returned about 1,400 pets to their owners last year.

About 2,000 animals were euthanized.

Conner said families have been increasingly turning over pets they can't afford, and that families that might otherwise adopt might now be hesitant because of inflation.

"There's so much inflation going on right now with all other things, you have to look at — do I feed my family, or do I feed the dog?" Conner said.

The COVID-era surge in pet adoptions appears to be over. Statewide, 35 shelters took in more animals last year than the year before — including in Cleveland, Cabarrus and Union Counties — while 30 shelters reported taking in fewer animals.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg shelter has temporarily stopped taking dog surrenders because of the lack of space, Conner said.

The shelter will also temporarily lose 50 kennels in June as part of a major building renovation.

Conner said the best way people can help is by adopting or fostering animals at the shelter — and for owners to retrieve lost pets brought to the shelter as soon as possible to help free up space.

