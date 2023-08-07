Charlotte will soon have a new management company running its bus system

The Charlotte Area Transit System will be getting a new management company to run its troubled bus system.

The city currently contracts with RATPDev. But the bus system has been plagued by lower ridership and a high number of unexcused driver absences, which has led to routes being canceled.

Interim CATS chief executive Brent Cagle told the City Council’s transportation committee Monday that the city has received bids from two management companies.

“Neither of which was from RATPDev,” he said. “They are from two very qualified companies. We have had initial interviews with both companies.”

He said he expects the Metropolitan Transit Commission and City Council to vote on the new contract next month.

CATS buses are carrying a little more than half of the passengers they did before the pandemic. Overall bus ridership is down nearly 70% compared to a decade ago.

Charlotte’s bus system is run by a third-party, private company that employs the drivers because the city’s bus drivers are unionized, and state law forbids municipalities from negotiating with unionized employees.