Charlotte apartment complex will help house homeless veterans

More than 100 local veterans experiencing homelessness may soon have a permanent place to call home.

National nonprofit group Community Solutions has purchased an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte called "The Park at Ferentino," and plans to offer half of its 216 apartments to homeless veterans. The other half will be leased to middle-income individuals.

It's a model that the nonprofit has seen success with in cities like Denver, Santa Fe, and Nashville, according to a news release. Homeless advocates in Charlotte are supportive.

"It will help us move a good portion of our veterans in housing, which is amazing," said Karen Pelletier with Mecklenburg County's Community Support Services.

While other programs have offered transitional housing to local veterans, Pelletier said none so far has offered permanent housing.

"This is the first one in the community that I'm aware of that does something this unique and solution-focused," she said.

Some 233 local veterans were experiencing homelessness in June 2023, the most recent month for which data is available.

The county will help move veterans in as existing residents choose to end their leases.