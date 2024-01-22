© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte apartment complex will help house homeless veterans

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:12 AM EST
More than 100 apartments will become available to homeless veterans at The Park at Ferentino under its new owner, national nonprofit Community Solutions.
Community Solutions
/
Courtesy
More than 100 apartments will become available to homeless veterans at The Park at Ferentino under its new owner, Community Solutions, a national nonprofit.

More than 100 local veterans experiencing homelessness may soon have a permanent place to call home.

National nonprofit group Community Solutions has purchased an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte called "The Park at Ferentino," and plans to offer half of its 216 apartments to homeless veterans. The other half will be leased to middle-income individuals.

It's a model that the nonprofit has seen success with in cities like Denver, Santa Fe, and Nashville, according to a news release. Homeless advocates in Charlotte are supportive.

"It will help us move a good portion of our veterans in housing, which is amazing," said Karen Pelletier with Mecklenburg County's Community Support Services.

While other programs have offered transitional housing to local veterans, Pelletier said none so far has offered permanent housing.

"This is the first one in the community that I'm aware of that does something this unique and solution-focused," she said.

Some 233 local veterans were experiencing homelessness in June 2023, the most recent month for which data is available.

The county will help move veterans in as existing residents choose to end their leases.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
