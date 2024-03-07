Greensboro city manager resigned after violating a city policy, councilmember says

Former Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba resigned after violating a city policy, according to a city councilmember. Jaiyeoba previously served as assistant city manager and director of planning in Charlotte.

District 5 Councilmember Tammi Thurm did not disclose the nature of the violation, but says the Greensboro City Council became aware of the matter last week.

The council voted 5-4 to award Jaiyeoba a three-month severance package after his resignation was announced on Tuesday. Thurm was among those who voted against it.

“We have a policy, it was violated. In the past, other people have been terminated for violating this policy,” Thurm said “I don't think severance should have been paid.”

Jaiyeoba had been under increased scrutiny after a domestic disturbance reported at his home prompted a police response last December. No charges have been filed in the case, and the city is currently in a legal battle to prevent the release of police body camera footage of the incident. Thurm says the policy violation is unrelated.

“I stand behind Tai and the way Tai and the police handled that in December. This has nothing to do with that,” she said. “This is a separate issue altogether.”

Jaiyeoba had been city manager since February 1st, 2022. A message seeking comment was left with Jaiyeoba’s attorney Wednesday evening.