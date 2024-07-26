© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Cat tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County has recorded its tenth positive case of rabies this year and says for the first time in recent years, a cat has tested positive. The cat was a stray discovered and reported by concerned citizens.

Public health leaders advise residents to never approach, touch or feed a wild animal even if it appears friendly. Parents are also asked to caution their children who may want to pet a stray animal.

Residents can report stray and wild animals that are acting sick or abnormally to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control by calling 311.
Charlotte Area
