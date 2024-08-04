An ATV crash left him paralyzed, but strengthened his resolve

In June 2012, Robert Ward experienced a life-altering accident. He was riding an all-terrain vehicle down a remote mountain he owned in West Virginia, when the vehicle's front wheel collapsed.

The crash left him paralyzed with no one around but his two dogs. He retold the story to his wife, Binal Ward, at StoryCorps in Charlotte.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.

