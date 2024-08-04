© 2024 WFAE

StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

An ATV crash left him paralyzed, but strengthened his resolve

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 4, 2024 at 12:09 AM EDT
An ATV accident left Robert Ward paralyzed and isolated on a remote mountain in West Virginia for more than 20 hours. He recounted the story to his wife, Binal Ward, at StoryCorps.
StoryCorps
In June 2012, Robert Ward experienced a life-altering accident. He was riding an all-terrain vehicle down a remote mountain he owned in West Virginia, when the vehicle's front wheel collapsed.

The crash left him paralyzed with no one around but his two dogs. He retold the story to his wife, Binal Ward, at StoryCorps in Charlotte.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support for StoryCorps' Charlotte visit was provided by Johnson & Wales University.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
